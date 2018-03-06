McKenna Schummer dies after battle with cancer - WNEM TV 5

McKenna Schummer dies after battle with cancer

Posted: Updated:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

McKenna Schummer, 11, has died after a long battle with bone cancer.

McKenna was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, rare form of bone cancer, in June of 2016.

The Grand Blanc girl recently made news for her plans to open a beauty bar at the Children's Hospital in Detroit to help sick children look and feel their best.

There is no word on funeral arrangements.

