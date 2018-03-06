Cardinals and Saints split Tuesday doubleheader

ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinal Softball team continued its spring trip in St. Louis on Tuesday (Mar. 6), as SVSU competed against Maryville University in a doubleheader. The Cardinals came away with a 6-5 opening game victory but would fall by an 8-4 count in the nightcap in a game that was called after six innings due to inclement weather conditions.

Game One (W, 6-5)

Saginaw Valley ran out to a 4-0 lead in the first game, scoring a single run in the top of the 2nd and three more in the top of the 3rd for the runs. Julia Miller scored Courtney Reeves for the first run. The three scores in the third came via a Meredith Rousse RBI double that plated Danielle Hamilton and Reeves knocked-in Rousse. Maddy Brugess scored on an error as well for the first run of the inning.

The Saints bounced back in the 4th and 5th innings, scoring five runs to take a 5-4 edge after five complete innings.

The Cardinals would come away with a pair of runs in the top of the 6th inning with two outs, taking advantage of a late Maryville error. Burgess put the ball in play on the infield and Aubree Mouthaan and Alexis Cerven scored the two runs to give the visitors the 6-5 advantage. That's where the score remained, with the Cardinals sealing the victory.

Anna Conard (3-0) picked-up her third victory of the season in working the complete game. She allowed four earned runs on six hits, posting five strikeouts in the game.

Reeves went 3-for-4 in the game with an RBI and run scored. Rousse was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run while Miller was 2-for-2 with an RBI and walk.

Game Two (L, 8-4 - 6 Inn.)

After the home team went for a trio of runs in the bottom of the 1st inning to take a 3-0 edge, the Cardinals responded with a pair in the top of the 3rd to trim the deficit to a single run. Hamilton had an RBI infield single that pushed Becky Corbett across for the first run. Rousse then followed with an RBI double, scoring Hamilton for the second.

The Saints scored two more runs in the bottom of the 3rd, pushing the lead out to a 5-2.

Saginaw Valley tacked-on a single run in the top of the 4th, using a Lauren Bachert triple and Miller RBI groundout to make the score 5-3 in Maryville's favor.

Three more runs came for the home team, giving the Saints an 8-3 lead after five complete innings.

The Cards would tack-on a run in the top of the 6th inning when Miller had another RBI groundout, scoring Evy Lobdell, who had singled to reach base. That was the final run of the contest, as snow forced the game to be called early and the Saints claiming the 8-4 win.

Hamilton, Bachert and Lobdell all had two hits for the visitors, with Hamilton having an RBI, steal and run while Bachert had the triple with a double as well. Rousse had an RBI double as well. Miller had two RBI in the contest.

Kasey Bagelmann got the start in the circle, working 2.0 innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits. Hannah Atwell (0-1) took the loss, giving up two earned runs on four hits with a walk.

