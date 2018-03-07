Periods of snow roll on

Spring-like weather has been quite the tease around Mid-Michigan the last few weeks, but Old Man Winter has returned and has a tight grip on Mid-Michigan going into the next couple of days.

With on and off snow continuing into Thursday and accumulations expected to add up, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of Mid-Michigan.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee until 1 PM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 6 PM on Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw from 6 PM Wednesday until 12 PM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona from 12 PM Wednesday until 12 PM Thursday.

Today & Tonight

Snow is fairly widespread over Mid-Michigan this morning, leading to slick roads and lower visibility as you get ready to head out the door this morning. Temperatures are very similar to yesterday morning in the 20s and low 30s, with wind chills a mix of teens and 20s.

Highs will be stuck in the 30s again this afternoon, with wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. We're very similar today temperature wise to yesterday.

Be sure to allow yourself plenty of travel time this morning as we had several accidents yesterday and we're already seeing a few this morning.

Snow will slowly rotate off to the east today, giving our western counties a chance to breathe after it passes by this morning. However, the farther east you are, especially in the Thumb, snow is going to continue for much of the day.

Snow showers will then rotate back to the west this evening, circling back around to pass through the area again overnight into tomorrow morning. Lows eventually fall into the 20s again tonight.

Accumulations will vary quite a bit and although there is more to come on Thursday, to keep things simple, we'll focus just through early Thursday morning around 7 AM. Those accumulations are below.

It's important to know, that these accumulations do include some of the snow that has already fallen early this morning.

