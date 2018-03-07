Snow continues for Thursday

Spring-like weather has been quite the tease around Mid-Michigan the last few weeks, but Old Man Winter has returned and has a tight grip on Mid-Michigan going into the next couple of days.

With on and off snow continuing into Thursday and accumulations expected to add up, Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings have been issued for parts of Mid-Michigan.

Weather Alerts :

Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

Snow will continue to rotate into Mid-Michigan throughout the rest of this evening and the overnight hours. The farther east and north you are, especially in the Thumb and our northern counties, the snow will be more intense, which is why we look to see higher totals closer to the Lake Huron shoreline.

You can track the snow's progress with our Interactive Radar.

Temperatures will also be sinking down this evening into the 20s for overnight lows. With winds staying strong coming from the northwest from 10-20 mph, wind chill readings are going to make it down into the teens if not the single digits in some locations.

Thursday

We will continue to have periods of snow rotating around a low pressure system which continues to spin just off towards our east. This means more accumulating snow will be impacting the morning and afternoon commutes-- including the school drop offs and pick ups. Stay tuned to our website at WNEM.com for up to date school delays and closings.

Temperatures will only be reaching the middle 30s for the afternoon. Plus the winds will still stay breezy coming from the northwest sustained at 10-20 mph, with gusts upwards of 25 mph. With that in mind feels like temperatures throughout the day will mainly be in the teens and 20s.

As far as snowfall totals, these will go out to 7 PM Thursday evening. These totals will just add to what we've already received from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Check out the snow predictor below.

Stay safe!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.