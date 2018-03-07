Stubborn snow continues at times through Thursday AM

Spring-like weather has been quite the tease around Mid-Michigan the last few weeks, but Old Man Winter has returned and has a tight grip on Mid-Michigan going into the next couple of days.

With on and off snow continuing into Thursday and accumulations expected to add up, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of Mid-Michigan.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 6 PM on Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Ogemaw, Roscommon until 12 PM Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Alcona and Iosco until 12 PM Thursday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Snow will slowly rotate off to the east today, giving our western counties a chance to breathe after it passes by this afternoon However, the farther east you are, especially in the Thumb, snow is going to continue for much of the day.

You can track the snow's progress all day with our Interactive Radar.

Snow showers will then rotate back to the west late this evening, circling back around to pass through the area again overnight into tomorrow morning. Lows eventually fall into the 20s again tonight.

Accumulations will vary quite a bit and although there is more to come on Thursday, to keep things simple, we'll focus just through early Thursday morning around 7 AM. Those accumulations are below.

These totals are for 12 PM Wednesday until 7 AM Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.