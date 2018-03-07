Scene cleared after car vs semi accident

Be careful on the roads!

TV5 crews report that the scene has been cleared after a car became wedged under a tanker-truck.

It’s happened at the roundabout at E. Washington/M-81 and I-75 in Buena Vista Township at around 7 a.m.

Traffic in the area was backed-up until crews could remove the vehicles.

There’s no word on injuries at this time.

