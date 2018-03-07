Scene cleared after car vs semi accident - WNEM TV 5

Scene cleared after car vs semi accident

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: Mi Drive Source: Mi Drive
Courtesy: Jody Seaman Courtesy: Jody Seaman
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Be careful on the roads!

TV5 crews report that the scene has been cleared after a car became wedged under a tanker-truck.

It’s happened at the roundabout at E. Washington/M-81 and I-75 in Buena Vista Township at around 7 a.m.

Traffic in the area was backed-up until crews could remove the vehicles.

There’s no word on injuries at this time.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.