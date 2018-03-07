Snow coating creating slick roads, multiple accidents

The head of a chain of Mid-Michigan auto dealerships has died.More >
The head of a chain of Mid-Michigan auto dealerships has died.More >
McKenna Schummer, 11, has died after a long battle with bone cancer.More >
McKenna Schummer, 11, has died after a long battle with bone cancer.More >
The millennial generation goes way back.More >
The millennial generation goes way back.More >
In a letter to parents, Interim Superintendent Bob Smith wrote that several other students heard the threats as well, and were concerned.More >
In a letter to parents, Interim Superintendent Bob Smith wrote that several other students heard the threats as well, and were concerned.More >
The teen suspected in the shooting death of his parents on Central Michigan University's campus was arraigned Tuesday afternoon from his hospital bed.More >
The teen suspected in the shooting death of his parents on Central Michigan University's campus was arraigned Tuesday afternoon from his hospital bed.More >
Misty-Dawn Kerrison-Steiber was last heard from in July. She was last seen in the Fenton Road and Atherton Road area in Flint.More >
Misty-Dawn Kerrison-Steiber was last heard from in July. She was last seen in the Fenton Road and Atherton Road area in Flint.More >
Authorities say two missing Mid-Michigan sisters have been found safe.More >
Authorities say two missing Mid-Michigan sisters have been found safe.More >
He was one of more than 40 people facing charges after an investigation into child sex trafficking.More >
He was one of more than 40 people facing charges after an investigation into child sex trafficking.More >
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Police responded to calls of multiple shots fired, and find a 20-year-old man fatally shot.More >
Police responded to calls of multiple shots fired, and find a 20-year-old man fatally shot.More >