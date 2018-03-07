Snow coating creating slick roads, multiple accidents - WNEM TV 5

Snow coating creating slick roads, multiple accidents

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

A fresh coating of snow is making for some slick travel conditions this morning.

Multiple accidents are being reported around Genesee County.

>>Click here to see the changing list<<

Genesee County Central Dispatch is reporting more than a dozen in various parts of the county, including a couple on I-69 and I-475.

Click here to see what to expect for Wednesday's weather.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.