Fly to Florida for as low as $76 with Allegiant

Anyone else in the mood for a vacation?

Now Flint Bishop International Airport is making it a little easier on the wallet to get away.

The airport announced new non-stop flights to Fort Lauderdale, FL and Myrtle Beach, SC through Allegiant air.

Year-round flights to Fort Lauderdale begin June 6, with fares starting as low as $76 for a one-way ticket.

Flights to Myrtle Beach will be seasonal, beginning June 6, with fares as low as $58 for a one-way ticket.

The new routes will be twice weekly.

“We’re very excited to continue our growth in Flint,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “Flint travelers have welcomed us as a part of their community, and we’re proud to offer their only ultra-low-cost, nonstop option for travel to some of their favorite getaway destinations.”

There are other restrictions, so click here to read up, and book your ticket.

