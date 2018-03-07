Do you know this man? Called 'person of interest' by deputies

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for your help identifying a man being called a person of interest.

While details of why Det. Biniecki wants to talk to him haven’t been released, surveillance pictures and a description have been provided.

Investigators said the man appears to be missing his middle-left finger and is possibly from the Flint or Chesaning area.

He was last seen driving an older model pick-up truck, green in color.

If you have any information, call (989) 790-5442.

