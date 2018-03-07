BREAKING: Section of Linwood Road closed due to crash - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Section of Linwood Road closed due to crash

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting an accident has closed part of Linwood Road.

While few details have been released, the stretch between 7 and 8 Mile Roads is closed at this time.

Drivers are being asked to find a different route.

