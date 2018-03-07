How did you start your day?

Hopefully with a bowl of cereal, because today is National Cereal Day!

Back in 1854, a German immigrant began the cereal revolution by creating his German Mills American Oatmeal Company, the nation’s first commercial oatmeal manufacturer. In 1877, Schumacher adopted the Quaker symbol, the first registered trademark for a breakfast cereal.

In 1906, William Kellogg set up the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company, giving the city of Battle Creek, MI, the nickname “Cereal Capital of the World”.

And if you didn’t have cereal this morning, don’t worry!

Cereal for lunch, dinner, and even a bedtime snack has become increasingly popular.

