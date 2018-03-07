#WantedWednesday: Searching for Heather Jo Smith - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Heather Jo Smith

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

She’s wanted for operating while intoxicated, and she’s the subject of this week’s #WANTEDWEDNESDAY.

Midland Police are asking for help tracking down Heather Jo Smith.

She is wanted for a felony - Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) causing serious injury.

Smith is 5’5”, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

