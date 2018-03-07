Powerball jackpot at $348 million - WNEM TV 5

Powerball jackpot at $348 million

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN Source: CNN
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

You still have time to buy a ticket, and potentially be tonight’s big winner of the $348 million Powerball jackpot.

That means a cash option of about $207 million for the lucky ticket holder.

If a Michigan player wins tonight’s $348 million jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

You can buy a $2 Powerball ticket until 9:45 p.m. today.

Catch the lucky numbers during TV5 news at 11.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.