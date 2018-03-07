Powerball jackpot at $348 million

You still have time to buy a ticket, and potentially be tonight’s big winner of the $348 million Powerball jackpot.

That means a cash option of about $207 million for the lucky ticket holder.

If a Michigan player wins tonight’s $348 million jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

You can buy a $2 Powerball ticket until 9:45 p.m. today.

Catch the lucky numbers during TV5 news at 11.

