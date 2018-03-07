Feb. was record-breaking month for tips to OK2SAY program

February 2018 was a record-breaking month for the OK2SAY safety program.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said in that month alone, OK2SAY received 670 tips, topping last October’s record of 560 tips.

OK2SAY is a student safety program that acts as an early warning system in Michigan schools to prevent tragedies before they occur. It was launched in 2014, and allows students to submit confidential tips 24/7.

Suicide threats remained the number one most-reported tip with 127, but the 119 planned school attack tips accounted for 18 percent of all total tips submitted in February.

Overall, the total number of tips received through OK2SAY is 11,899.

“I worked to create OK2SAY so students have a way to report something wrong at school without fearing that others will retaliate. The OK2SAY app is where students are, on their phones and tablets,” said Schuette. “As Department of Attorney General OK2SAY team members present in more and more schools, tip numbers and mobile app users are increasing. We’ve heightened awareness about OK2SAY, and students are engaged now more than ever in a school safety program that works and has saved lives.”

Tips can be submitted by:

Phone: 8-555-OK2SAY, 855-565-2729

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email: ok2say@mi.gov

Web: ok2say.com

The OK2SAY mobile app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.