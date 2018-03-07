Firm representing Michigan State board on Nassar inquiries

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees has hired a law firm to represent its interests amid fallout over a now-imprisoned sports doctor who sexually assaulted athletes.

The East Lansing school said Wednesday the Washington, D.C.-based firm Akin Gump was retained to represent the board.

The firm is coordinating work with Michigan State's internal legal team and other external law firms that the university has retained to address Larry Nassar-related inquiries and lawsuits. Congress, the NCAA, federal agencies and Michigan attorney general's office are investigating.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. More than 250 women and girls gave statements in court about how the former doctor abused them under the guise of medical treatment. He was sentenced to decades in prison.

