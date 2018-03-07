Caro Schools investigating second alleged threat this week

For the second time this week Caro Community Schools are investigating a potential school threat.

Interim Superintendent Bob Smith confirmed to TV5 that a 15-year-old female 9th grader was arrested on March 6 after other students reached out.

Police investigated, and officials said she didn’t have access to, nor did she own weapons. She was arrested on federal terrorism charges.

Police Chief Brian Newcomb said she was reportedly making a joke about the incident in Parkland, FL and stated that she would do the same at Caro.

On March 5, an eighth-grader was investigated after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot others.

Six guns were taken from the boy’s home, they are believed to belong to the boy’s parents. Caro Police Chief Brian Newcombe said it’s unclear if the student had access to the weapons. Click here to read more on that investigation.

