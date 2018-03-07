Pair sentenced to 15 years in prison for teen's overdose

Two people have been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for providing the heroin that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Macomb County Judge Edward Servitto says supplying heroin and fentanyl was similar to handing Sirena Lawson a loaded handgun. Donald McCoy and Leslie Metcalfe were convicted in January, a year after the teen's death.

They will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.

Metcalfe and McCoy apologized in court Wednesday. McCoy says he's "fought the disease of addiction."

The overdose occurred at Metcalfe's mobile home in Warren. Police say Lawson contacted Metcalfe in search of drugs. Metcalfe then asked McCoy to go to Detroit to buy heroin.

Lawson's boyfriend survived an overdose.



