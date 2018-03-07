Section of US-10 designated for fallen Mid-Michigan Marine

A Mid-Michigan Marine who died while defending our country will have a section of US-10 named after him.

Marine Lance Cpl. Ryan Burgess was killed by an improvised explosive device in Iraq in Dec. 2006.

Burgess was a graduate of Meridian High School, and now a portion of US-10 from N. Stark Road to NW. River Road in Sanford will be designated the “Marine Lance Corporal Ryan Burgess Memorial Highway”.

“Lance Corporal Ryan Burgess was a dedicated and fearless Marine who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedom and way of life,” said Stamas, R-Midland. “He loved his family and his country, and the people of Sanford and the entire region were deeply saddened by his loss. This memorial highway will be a reminder of a native son who never returned home and an expression of our appreciation for his service.”

Burgess served as a vehicle commander and squad leader. He was serving his second tour in Iraq at the time of his death.

His marksmanship skills during boot camp earned him the Expert Rifle Marksmanship Badge. These skills were called upon during his tours in Iraq, as he often served as a sniper.

Under state law, the Michigan Department of Transportation can place markers indicating the name of a memorial highway only when sufficient private contributions are received to completely cover the cost of erecting and maintaining the markers.

