Bill OK'd to ban cities from regulating job interviews - WNEM TV 5

Bill OK'd to ban cities from regulating job interviews

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Legislation that would prohibit municipalities from regulating what information employers must request, require or exclude during job interviews is nearing the desk of Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Wednesday on a party-line vote. It cleared the GOP-led Senate months ago.

State law already prohibits local rules on what information is required or excluded in job applications. But business groups say the legislation is needed to head off any future efforts to restrict the interview process itself, even if no local governments in Michigan are currently considering such ordinances.

Supporters say the local bans enacted in other states are one way to help close the wage gap between men and women.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.