Bill OK'd to ban cities from regulating job interviews

Legislation that would prohibit municipalities from regulating what information employers must request, require or exclude during job interviews is nearing the desk of Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Wednesday on a party-line vote. It cleared the GOP-led Senate months ago.

State law already prohibits local rules on what information is required or excluded in job applications. But business groups say the legislation is needed to head off any future efforts to restrict the interview process itself, even if no local governments in Michigan are currently considering such ordinances.

Supporters say the local bans enacted in other states are one way to help close the wage gap between men and women.

