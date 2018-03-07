Boy battling cancer wishes for his own bedroom

A little boy battling a life-threatening disease just wants a room to call his own.

He has already undergone several medical treatments, which have put a financial strain on his family. Now they are reaching out, hoping anyone can make his wish come true.

“I woke up and then my stomach started hurtin’ so, I woke my mom up,” said Grant Hopkins.

Grant is like most 7-year-olds. He loves video games and his trusted Cheetos. But his mom said it has taken a lot for him to get to this point after what she calls a “freak accident.”

He was rough housing with other children in 2016 when Grant was hit in the stomach. That accident led to a discovery that changed their lives forever.

“Grant woke up in excruciating pain. We took him to the hospital where there was an X-ray done and an ultrasound. And they found a mass. And five days later we got a phone call that he was diagnosed with stage three neuroblastoma, which we found out days later was actually stage four,” said Mary Hopkins, Grant’s mom.

Since then, Grant has undergone chemotherapy, surgeries, bone marrow transplants and now immunotherapy.

Mary said her “little fighter” has seen more than his fair share of challenges, but if you ask him what his one wish would be, it might surprise you.

“Grant just specifically says he wants his own room. He has his own bed, but he does not have his own room,” Mary said.

The way their house is set up right now you are in Grant’s bedroom when you walk in through the front door. It is something Grant said he doesn’t enjoy very much.

The house has three bedrooms that six family members are sharing. As the youngest, Mary said Grant talks about wanting his own space. Especially for when things may seem a little too tough.

“If I’m sad about something, just if I’m sad and stuff like that,” Grant said.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help grant their son’s only wish. Even if that means moving to another home. They are hoping to give their son his very own room.

“It’s heartbreaking to feel that Grant’s only wish is this and I can’t do this one thing for him on my own. So, it’s just rallying together that maybe God can open a door and use the community and we can all pull together and give him a wish that he truly wants,” Mary said.

