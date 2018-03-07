Family seeks answers nearly 50 years after loved one's murder

A decorated Vietnam veteran was gunned down on Flint’s north side nearly 50 years ago.

His murder remains unsolved.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to help find closure for the family of Patrick West, who was shot at a 7-Eleven on Flint’s northeast side in 1971.

“Pat gave me that for Valentine’s Day and it sort of became our little thing. You know, ‘how much do you love me? I love you this much,’” said Cindy, West’s widow.

From the moment they met, Cindy and West wanted to be together.

They met at Flint Community College. He was a Vietnam veteran and she was a new student. They were married a short time later in June of 1971.

Their marriage was short lived because West was shot in December of that year. He was a clerk at a local 7-Eleven when he was gunned down by two men during a robbery.

“He was in surgery for eight hours. He’d taken a shotgun blast to the abdomen that did a lot of damage, but he survived that night. And we thought he would continue to survive,” Cindy said.

Unfortunately, after 75 grueling days at Hurley Medical Center, West died on March 7, 1972.

This is not a cold case to West’s family. They are still looking and asking for the community’s help almost 50 years later.

“I don’t think that the two men responsible for this are unknown. But I’m asking if anybody in their communities or neighborhoods knows something to please say something,” Cindy said.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.