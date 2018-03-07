School gets creative to get students reading

It is National Reading Month and one school is getting creative with their encouragement.

With the help of a catchy song, they are getting students in tune with getting lost in the pages.

“I love to read. I like to read big books, small books, any kind of book I’ll read,” said Lydia Olinger, fourth grader at KC Ling Elementary School in Hemlock.

Her school is celebrating reading month a little different this year.

The school’s staff remixed Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” to get their students ready to read.

Lydia even made her own little cameo in the video.

“I was in it and it was really fun,” Lydia said. “There was a unicorn and it kept dancing around like crazy.”

The video is so popular it is hitting more than 100 views per day.

Lydia said they couldn’t have done it without the help from their producer Mrs. Little and director Christopher Kaufmann.

“I really like to just make movies and putting it together and editing it. So, when I heard I could help with this I was all for it,” Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann is a senior at Hemlock High School.

Once the video was released, it was down to business for the elementary school students. March consists of contests and prizes for the readers.

The whole school spends more than 50,000 minutes on just reading over the course of the reading month.

It is something Kaufmann said will help his new found YouTube stars with their future.

“I always read books when I was young and it just increases your vocabulary and it makes you more intelligent and it’s just very good in becoming an educated member of society,” Kaufmann said.

The elementary school hopes their video inspires other local area schools to get in on the fun of reading too.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.