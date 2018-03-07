Traffic alert: Accidents causing closures in Genesee County

Two accidents have caused closures in Genesee County.

The first accident happened about 6 p.m. on eastbound I-69 at Exit 137.

All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed in that area due to the crash.

The second crash happened about 6:12 p.m. on southbound I-475 at I-75.

All lanes of southbound I-475 are closed in that area due to the crash.

There are dozens of other accidents reported throughout the county in Flint, Vienna Township, Grand Blanc Township,Flint Township and Mt. Morris Township.

TV5 will update once the roads reopen.

