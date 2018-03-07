Man gets probation in auto parts store manager slaying

A man charged in connection with the slaying of a 69-year-old Detroit auto parts store manager has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years' probation.

Leviticus Butler appeared Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty in January to being an accessory after the fact in the Nov. 1 death of James Haller Jr. at an O'Reilly store on Detroit's west side.

Surveillance video shows two women running from the store after Haller was shot once in the head.

WDIV-TV reports that the 39-year-old Butler was accused of helping one of two women charged in the case evade police.

Shawnta Anderson is charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Eboni McEwen-Ross is charged with murder and armed robbery. Their trial is scheduled to start in May.

