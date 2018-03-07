3 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Eaton County near Lansing - WNEM TV 5

3 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Eaton County near Lansing

DELTA TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

Authorities say three people have died after their minivan was struck by another vehicle when the driver stopped to help a motorist.

The crash happened Tuesday night along westbound Interstate 496 in Eaton County's Delta Township, near Lansing.

The victims were all from Lansing: 59-year-old Kelly McNamara, 66-year-old Linda Foote and 57-year-old Kevin Trusty. The sheriff's department says nine people were taken to hospitals after the three-vehicle crash. One was in critical condition.

Spokeswoman Jerri Nesbitt says investigators believe the minivan was hit when the driver was moving the van to help jump-start another vehicle. The driver was treated at a hospital and released.

Nesbitt says weather probably wasn't a factor but some people were not wearing seat belts.

