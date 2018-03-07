Lions add Gregory as defensive assistant - WNEM TV 5

Lions add Gregory as defensive assistant

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have hired Steve Gregory as a defensive assistant coach.
   The Lions announced the move Wednesday. Gregory began his coaching career in 2015 as a special teams quality control coach at Syracuse, where he played wide receiver and cornerback from 2002-05. Gregory played eight seasons as a defensive back in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers (2006-11) and New England Patriots (2012-13).
   New Detroit coach Matt Patricia was on New England's staff when Gregory played for the Patriots.
