One more day of flakes

It's been a snowy few days in Mid-Michigan, and while we're almost done, we've still got one more day to go before this snow finally leaves completely. Plan for some extra travel time on the commute this morning as roads remain slick.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 6 PM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Lapeer County until 6 PM.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona and Iosco until 12 PM Thursday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page!

Today & Tonight

Snow continues to fall across Mid-Michigan this morning and will make its final push through the area today. You can keep tabs on the snow through Mid-Michigan all day long using our Interactive Radar!

Some of the advisories that were issued yesterday for the Tri-Cities and parts of the I-69 corridor have been canceled (Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Genesee, and Shiawassee). Snowfall amounts through today are expected to lighter in these areas, providing the opportunity for that advisory to be canceled.

>>Closings and delays<<

Although snow amounts are expected to be less in these areas, slick roads are still on the table and are a good assumption area wide this morning. This would be especially true on bridges, entrance/exit ramps, and less traveled roads.

Temperatures have dropped into the lower and middle 20s, with wind chills falling into the single digits and low teens in many spots.

Snow continues this evening, into the Thumb before the system gradually pulls away to the east overnight. Expect another chilly night in the middle 20s, with wind chills falling to the teens once again.

Additional snowfall accumulations today (not including last night) will generally run 2-5" in the Thumb, but there could be a few locally higher amounts. Areas on the eastern fringe of the Tri-Cities region could pick up another inch or so, with totals tapering off quite a bit west of I-75.

We have attached our snowfall outlook below. That image may not be visible on mobile and is best viewed on desktop.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.