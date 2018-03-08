One more day of snow

It's been a snowy few days in Mid-Michigan, and while we're almost done, we've still got one more day to go before this snow finally leaves completely. Plan for some extra travel time on the commute this afternoon as roads remain slick.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 6 PM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Lapeer County until 6 PM.

Today & Tonight

Snow continues to fall across Mid-Michigan this afternoon and will make its final push through the area later tonight. You can keep tabs on the snow through Mid-Michigan all day long using our Interactive Radar!

Although snow amounts are expected to be less for the Tri-Cities and points west, still give yourself extra time traveling especially on bridges, entrance/exit ramps, and less traveled roads.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 30s for the afternoon. Adding in a wind, wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s in many spots.

Snow continues this evening, mainly in the Thumb before the system gradually pulls away to the east overnight. Expect another chilly night in the middle 20s, with wind chills falling to the teens once again.

Additional snowfall accumulations today (not including last night) will generally run 2-5" in the Thumb, but there could be a few locally higher amounts. Areas on the eastern fringe of the Tri-Cities region could pick up another inch or so, with totals tapering off quite a bit west of I-75.

