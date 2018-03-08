Snow Showers Linger

It's been a snowy few days in Mid-Michigan, and while we're almost done, we've still got one more day to go before this snow finally leaves completely. Plan for some extra travel time on the commute this afternoon as roads remain slick.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s, it'll be cold and breezy. When you add in the wind, wind chill values will be in the teens in many spots.

Snow continues this evening, mainly in the Thumb before the system gradually pulls away to the east overnight.

Additional snowfall accumulations today (not including last night) will generally run 2-5" in the Thumb, but there could be a few locally higher amounts. Areas on the eastern fringe of the Tri-Cities region could pick up another inch or so, with totals tapering off quite a bit west of I-75.

