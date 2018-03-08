Snow's last gasp

The light at the end of this snowy tunnel is getting brighter...

Overnight

Our pirouetting pair of low pressure systems are at last on their way out, inching their way farther to our east. After 3 long, snowy days here in Mid-Michigan, we will see any remaining snow gradually taper off overnight. Even so, travelers will still want to be prepared for snow-covered and icy roads as the flakes begin to sputter out. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less are expected.

If the road looks wet, it may actually be icy, with temperatures already sitting below freezing. Lows will ultimately settle into the middle 20s by morning, with lingering winds adding some extra bite. Dress for wind chills in the teens as you get ready to head out on Friday morning!

Friday & Beyond

Outside of the chance for a few stray flurries, mainly during the morning, we can finally breathe a sight of relief on Friday. It will be a chilly, breezy day with WNW winds at 10-15 mph, but we'll see a few peeks of sunshine punch their way through an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Highs will remain on par with the past few days, reaching the mid 30s. Factoring the winds, expect it to feel more like the middle to upper 20s at times.

A mix of sun and clouds comes our way for both Saturday and Sunday, courtesy of slow-moving high pressure. Even with that sun though, we won't manage much of a warmup. Highs will still hold course in the mid 30s.

A few flakes may make an appearance early next week, but let's enjoy this chance to catch our breath first. See the rest of the week ahead in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

