Travis Mills to address local healthcare providers

Veteran and motivational speaker Travis Mills will be speaking to hundreds of healthcare professionals in Mid-Michigan this morning.

The Vassar native lost all, or part of all four limbs during an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

Today he’ll be talking to more than 300 doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals at the 2018 Region 3 Healthcare Coalition Trauma Symposium.

The event is geared at bringing all trauma care providers together and talking about how they can positively impact the most severely injured in the military.

It’s happening at the Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw County.

