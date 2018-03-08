SB I-75 in Bay County re-opened following crash - WNEM TV 5

SB I-75 in Bay County re-opened following crash

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay County Central Dispatch reporting that SB I-75 near the Wilder Road exit (164 mm) has re-opened after it was closed for a crash.

Multiple accidents were reported both northbound and southbound at that location.

Drivers are being asked to drive with caution.

There’s no word on injuries.

