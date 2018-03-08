Old Newsboys 7th Annual Bowling Fun-raiser

Help provide Christmas gifts to needy children with the roll of a bowling ball! The Old Newsboys of Flint will host the 7th Annual Bowling Fun-raiser & Silent Auction Friday, March 16, 2018.

The fun begins at 6:00 pm with registration/check-in and the bowling begins at 6:30- 8:30 PM. The cost is $25 per bowler and includes two games with shoe rental and a pizza and pitcher of pop for each team.

Join us at B's Bowling Center, 750 S Center Rd, Flint, MI. For more information contact the Old Newsboys office at 810.744.1840.

Since 1924, the Old Newsboys have put gifts under the tree for over 812,000 children across Genesee County. Each box provides a sweat suit, socks and underwear, gloves, a warm winter hat, dental hygiene products, and an age-appropriate gift. The program is funded through the annual paper sale, donations, and fundraisers like this.

