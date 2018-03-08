Deputies: Motel fire sparked by marijuana production - WNEM TV 5

Deputies: Motel fire sparked by marijuana production

CLARE COUNTY, MI

Investigators said a motel fire was sparked by people burning oils for marijuana production.

Clare County Deputies were called to the motel north of Harrison in Hayes Township at around 10 p.m. on March 6.

Investigators said they learned the room occupants were burning the oils when the room caught fire.

The pair ran off but were later found at the hospital in Clare.

A 24-year-old Harrison woman was treated for burns, and a 27-year-old Clare man was arrested on warrants not related to the incident.

He is in the Clare County Jail.

The investigation continues. 

