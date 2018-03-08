I-675 re-opens in both directions - WNEM TV 5

I-675 re-opens in both directions

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting that all lanes of I-675 have been re-opened after being closed due to multiple accidents.

TV5 crews in the area came across one accident that involved a vehicle rear-ending a firetruck.

Fire Chief Van Loo said no firefighters were hurt, it's unclear if there are any other injuries.

Saginaw Firefighters told TV5 there were at least four separate accidents due to glare ice. Officials said that some cars have slid almost 200 feet.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.