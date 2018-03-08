I-675 re-opens in both directions

Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting that all lanes of I-675 have been re-opened after being closed due to multiple accidents.

TV5 crews in the area came across one accident that involved a vehicle rear-ending a firetruck.

Fire Chief Van Loo said no firefighters were hurt, it's unclear if there are any other injuries.

Saginaw Firefighters told TV5 there were at least four separate accidents due to glare ice. Officials said that some cars have slid almost 200 feet.

