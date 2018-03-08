M-46 re-opens after being closed for garage fire

A major road has re-opened after firefighters knocked down a garage fire that spread to a house.

It happened on Francis Street in the Saginaw County community of Merrill.

The fire, which was originally paged out as an explosion, caused WB M-46 (Gratiot Road) to be closed for a while.

Fire officials at the scene now say they’re not sure it was an explosion, but say that a garage fire spread to the attached home, causing major damage.

The home had been unoccupied for a few months, and no one was hurt.

