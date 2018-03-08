Authorities: Prowler presumed drowned after fleeing in canoe

Authorities say a prowler is presumed drowned after a canoe he used to flee from sheriff's deputies overturned in a frigid lake in southwestern Michigan.

The Van Buren County sheriff's department says deputies responded Wednesday to reports of a person looking into windows and trying to break into a vehicle in Bloomingdale Township. They followed footprints in the snow and spotted the man coming out of a barn.

Authorities followed the man toward Muskrat Lake, where he got into the canoe. He was told to return to land, but he kept going until the canoe overturned. Deputies in a rowboat tried unsuccessfully Wednesday to find him before divers searched the lake.

The man's name wasn't immediately known. The sheriff's department says additional searches were planned for Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.