All lanes of SB I-75 in Saginaw Co.re-opened - WNEM TV 5

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting that all lanes of SB I-75 near Busch Road are back open after being reduced for a crash.

A couple lanes in that area were closed for several hours.

