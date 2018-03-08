Six charged in connection with fatal shooting of Saginaw mother

Six people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Saginaw mother.

Shlindrill Lewis, 54, was fatally shot in her own driveway on Capehart Dr. in the Sheridan Park subdivision on Oct. 26, 2017.

Below is a list of the suspects, and their respective charges in the case: (some have multiple counts of the same charges)

Alexander Jones III: Felony firearm, 3rd offense, murder 1st degree, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying with unlawful intent, conspiracy to commit homicide-murder

Antonio Moore: murder 1st degree, carrying with unlawful intent, felony firearm, conspiracy to commit homicide-murder

Tamaris Jones: murder 1st degree, carrying with unlawful intent, felony firearm, conspiracy to commit homicide-murder

Tarik Jones: murder 1st degree, carrying with unlawful intent, conspiracy to commit homicide-murder, felony firearm

Tauren Jones: murder 1st degree, carrying with unlawful intent, felony firearm, conspiracy to commit homicide-murder

Breyuanna Lee: conspiracy to commit homicide-murder, solicitation of homicide-murder 1st degree, accessory after the fact to a felony

All suspects are currently in custody.

