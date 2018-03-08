Spring doesn't mean snow is necessarily over

Across the region we've been experiencing days and days of snow. Mother nature is just reminding us, winter is still here.



This month, March has come in like a lion, but will it go out like a lamb?

Looking back through previous years in Flint and Saginaw, snow has still made an appearance in the months of April and even May.

Flint:

2016-2017 (last year) winter season, snow appeared in April, not much, but a small amount.

The year before that, 2015-2016, a trace of snow fell in the month of May.

Saginaw:

2016-2017 (last year) winter season, snow appeared in April. Although it was just a trace.

Before that looking back to the winter season of 2012-2013, there was a trace of snow in May.

Where do we stack up this year?

