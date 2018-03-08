Need a summer job? Cedar Point looking to hire 5,000

Know someone looking for a summer job? How about Cedar Point?

The amusement park is looking for 5,000 “Thrillmakers” to join its team.

Wages for summer positions and internships range from $90.25-$12.50 an hour, and include a multitude of departments including ride operations, food & beverage, guest services, accommodations, games, merchandise, maintenance, office & clerical, parking, security and more.

If you’re interested, head to one of two upcoming job fairs at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

The first job fair will be held on March 22 from 4-7 p.m. and the second will be April 8 from 2-5 p.m.

The park says it offers flexible schedules and benefits including:

Free access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark all summer

Free tickets for family and friends to use throughout the summer

Free access to additional Cedar Fair parks across the country

Discounts on merchandise and food

Bus trips to regional destinations like Kings Island, Chicago and Niagara Falls

Exclusive ride nights – a chance to experience the park’s biggest rides after hours

Themed parties and events all summer

Updated on-site housing for those who qualify

Candidates should first apply online by clicking here.

The park’s 149th season starts on May 5.

