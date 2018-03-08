Car crashes into Bay City restaurant - WNEM TV 5

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A Bay City restaurant was temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building on Thursday.

It happened at Harvey's Grill and Bar in Bay City.

An older couple was parking to come to the restaurant when they crashed through the entrance, said Megan Spencer, communications director for the restaurant. It is unclear what caused the crash.

"We are happy to report, everyone is OK," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

The restaurant reopened about 3:30 p.m.

