Bill requires expulsion in criminal sexual conduct cases

Michigan legislators are moving to bar juvenile sexual offenders from attending the same school district as their victims.

The state House voted 106-1 Thursday to require schools to remove students who commit criminal sexual conduct against another pupil in the same school district. The bipartisan bill is being touted as a victory for safeguarding the protection and healing of school-aged victims of sexual assault.

Current law only addresses expulsions for sexual assaults committed on school grounds. The legislation would apply to assaults committed off school grounds as well and would allow immediate suspension or expulsion of students while cases are still in adjudication.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

