Residents ready for spring as snow blankets Mid-Michigan

After three straight days of wintry weather in March, many are eagerly awaiting spring’s arrival.

Especially residents in Genesee County.

Snow totals for the season are nearly double the average in Flint already.

“I’m out blowing the snow off the roads. I thought spring was here, but it’s not,” said Terrance Williams, resident.

Genesee County received more than a foot of snow from Wednesday to Thursday. Which makes Williams grateful he has the right tools to dig out because he has neighbors who rely on him.

“I’ve got a snowblower so, it makes it easier. I hate seeing my neighbors out there struggling. This is an older neighbor’s house, there’s an older woman across the street. So, I end up doing six to seven houses,” Williams said.

Williams moved to Flint from a much warmer climate and sometimes he regrets it.

“I lived in California for like 25 years. And I really can’t believe that I moved back here to Michigan. Here I am and I know that this is it,” Williams said.

Maurice Earvin was escaping the cold weather at the Flint Farmer’s Market. He said his biggest concern with the weather is baseball. With opening day just a few weeks away, the snow is too close for comfort.

“I know it’s March, but I’m not trying to go down to opening day to Comerica and it’s still snowing,” Earvin said.

Earvin’s other concern is the roads. There were more than 100 weather related crashes in Genesee County on Thursday.

“Give yourself extra time. Everyone has somewhere to be. But we don’t need to be in a rush. No more accidents please,” Earvin said.

Williams said he had some garden plants pop up last week, but he’s not getting excited for spring quite yet.

“I remember there being a blizzard on the last day of April here. So, winter is not gone yet,” Williams said.

