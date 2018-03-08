Historic VFW post at risk of closing if they don't get help

A historic Veterans of Foreign Wars post is in need of a new furnace and without it they could be forced to close.

VFWs provide a place for veterans who have served overseas to meet others. It is also a place that helps give them resources when they need it.

But without a working furnace they can’t get people in the door for fundraisers.

Neal Ketterer is the junior vice of VFW Post 822 in Flint. It is the second oldest post in Michigan.

After 100 years, the post is on the verge of closing its doors because of a faulty furnace.

“We don’t get as many people or members coming in here because of the conditions and stuff like that as we used to,” Ketterer said.

The post usually raise funds by hosting events like fish frys and poker tournaments, but with low turnout they have barely raised any money this year.

That’s why they called the TV5 Rescue Squad for help.

Ketterer said fixing the broken furnace could cost upwards of $8,500, something that could leave their pockets empty and force them to close.

“We have nowhere near that in the budget. The money that we have and it’d take us quite a while to raise those type of funds,” Ketterer said.

Without the VFW, more than 150 active members would lose the place they go for veteran support.

“This is the only place that some have. We have members that don’t have any family and we are their family,” Ketterer said.

If anyone finds it in their heart to help, VFW Post 822 is already thinking of ways to thank them.

“There’s no words that could describe how happy it’d make me and all the members of our post,” Ketterer said.

If you would like to help you can make donations at the VFW at 5065 Saginaw Road in Flint.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.