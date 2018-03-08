Wintry weather causes several crashes in Mid-Michigan

The stubborn snow showers caused crashes across the area on Thursday.

“The snow and ice that had started to melt was refreezing pretty quickly,” said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

She said MDOT pretreated the roads and had trucks on duty before the morning rush. That effort was not enough to stop accidents.

At one point, all of I-675 had to be shut down.

“It’s safest for everybody for us to go ahead and shut a road down and be able to clear it as best we can. Remove any disabled vehicles and then certainly treat the road before we reopen it to traffic,” Hall said.

Those problems persisted on I-75 as well. Motorists said driving conditions were awful.

“Especially in cars like this. Man, it’s bad out. Slippery. Looks can be deceiving. You know what I mean. Because it don’t look that bad, but it’s bad,” one driver said.

Hall said things improved by the afternoon, thanks to a slight warm-up.

However, she believes that reprieve could be short lived as cooler air settles in Thursday night.

“Some of those roads are going to be likely to refreeze again. So it’s something for them to really be aware of this evening. Certainly on a return commute from work,” Hall said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.