Sheriff's office to dedicate patrol time in, around schools

A sheriff's office in southwestern Michigan plans to dedicate available patrol time in and around county schools to help relieve concerns parents might have about school safety.

The Allegan County sheriff's office says Thursday that some schools have offered space to allow deputies to work on police reports and other administrative paperwork during daytime hours.

Lawmakers and school officials across the country are looking into ways to improve security following last month's fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school. A former student has been charged in the slayings.

Sheriff Frank Baker says the partnership between his office and schools in Allegan County is "necessary and needed now" and that officials "can't wait for the state or federal government to solve this issue or provide funding."

