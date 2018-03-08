Do you know where Anthony Garfi is?

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Garfi.

The 42-year-old is wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and unarmed robbery.

Garfi is 6’2” and 190 pounds.

He drives a 2006 black or dark colored Pontiac Grand Prix with license plate DHK9740.

Garfi is also wanted for questioning in another criminal sexual conduct case.

He is believed to be homeless.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

