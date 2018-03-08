Do you know where Anthony Garfi is? - WNEM TV 5

Do you know where Anthony Garfi is?

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Garfi (Source: Crime Stoppers) Anthony Garfi (Source: Crime Stoppers)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Garfi.

The 42-year-old is wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and unarmed robbery.

Garfi is 6’2” and 190 pounds.

He drives a 2006 black or dark colored Pontiac Grand Prix with license plate DHK9740.

Garfi is also wanted for questioning in another criminal sexual conduct case.

He is believed to be homeless.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.