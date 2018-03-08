Do you know where Ishmel Scales is? - WNEM TV 5

Do you know where Ishmel Scales is?

Ishmel Scales (Source: Crime Stoppers) Ishmel Scales (Source: Crime Stoppers)
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ishmel Scales.

The 25-year-old is wanted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, home invasion and unarmed robbery.

Scales is 5’9” and 170 pounds.

He is believed to be in the Flint area.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

