Do you know where Ishmel Scales is?

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ishmel Scales.

The 25-year-old is wanted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, home invasion and unarmed robbery.

Scales is 5’9” and 170 pounds.

He is believed to be in the Flint area.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

