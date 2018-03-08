2 teens injured in crash involving semi

Two teenagers were injured in a crash involving a semi on Thursday.

It happened about noon at the intersection of Burnside Road and Butternut Road in Brown City.

A 16-year-old was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty southbound on Butternut Road. There was a 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.

The 16-year-old stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and entered into the path of a westbound 2016 Volvo semi-tractor, the sheriff's office said.

The semi was operated by a 24-year-old from Kitchnener, Ontario.

It was a broadside crash that caused both vehicles to go into the south ditch, the sheriff's office said.

The two teenagers in the Jeep had to be extricated.

The 14-year-old was transported to Marlette Regional Medical Center and transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. The 14-year-old is in serious, but stable condition.

The 16-year-old was transported to McLaren in Lapeer for non-life threatening injuries.

The two people in the semi were not injured.

Investigators do not believe excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

